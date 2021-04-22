Bertans recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

The 28-year-old has now scored double-digit points in seven out of his last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 three-pointers and 3.7 rebounds. Bertans has seen his minutes spike recently with Rui Hachimura (knee) out of the lineup, but even when Hachimura returns, the fifth-year center should continue being an elite source of three-pointers off the bench for the 11th-seeded Wizards the rest of the way.