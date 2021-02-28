Bertans posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

Bertans missed Thursday's game against the Nuggets with right knee soreness and had a minutes restriction for this one, but that didn't seem to matter -- the sharpshooting forward notched his third-best scoring output of the season. He also ended a streak of three games where he couldn't score more than eight points, and he should continue to be a valuable offensive piece for the Wizards as long as he remains healthy.