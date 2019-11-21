Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 in Wednesday's victory
Bertans contributed 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 win over the Spurs.
Bertans had a heck of a night against his former team, this after scorching the Spurs for 23 points (7-7 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two boards, one dime and one block in 32 minutes back on Oct. 26. Bertans has scored at least 20 points three times through 12 appearances, but he typically contributes minimally to the box score beyond scoring, threes and a few boards.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Continues to impress•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points against Houston•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drills five triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Logs 21 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealt to Washington•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.