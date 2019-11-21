Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 in Wednesday's victory

Bertans contributed 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 win over the Spurs.

Bertans had a heck of a night against his former team, this after scorching the Spurs for 23 points (7-7 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two boards, one dime and one block in 32 minutes back on Oct. 26. Bertans has scored at least 20 points three times through 12 appearances, but he typically contributes minimally to the box score beyond scoring, threes and a few boards.