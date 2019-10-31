Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points against Houston

Bertans had 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists during Washington's 158-159 loss against Houston on Wednesday.

Bertans has made 11 triples in his last two games, topping the 20-point plateau in each of those two performances. He will continue coming off the bench for the time being, but his recent scoring explosion and accuracy from long range should be enough to make him a reliable fantasy asset for owners looking for three-point accuracy. He will try to extend his solid run of form this Saturday against Minnesota.