Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points against Houston
Bertans had 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists during Washington's 158-159 loss against Houston on Wednesday.
Bertans has made 11 triples in his last two games, topping the 20-point plateau in each of those two performances. He will continue coming off the bench for the time being, but his recent scoring explosion and accuracy from long range should be enough to make him a reliable fantasy asset for owners looking for three-point accuracy. He will try to extend his solid run of form this Saturday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Drills five triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Logs 21 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Dealt to Washington•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Contributes 11 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Davis Bertans: Hits four threes in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.