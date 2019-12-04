Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points in start

Bertans dropped 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five boards, two blocks and one steal in a loss to the Magic on Tuesday.

Bertans got his first start of the season in this one, and it went well as he managed to conjure up 21 points with four three-pointers and zero turnovers. Even as one of the more reliable players on this Wizards roster, Bertans is subject to ups and downs. Luckily, this outing was one of his "ups." Swishing 3.5 triples per game, Bertans' value is certainly bolstered by his deep-range stroke, but that's not to say he doesn't provide value in other areas as he contributes serviceable points and a solid free-throw percentage. The absence of Mortiz Wagner (ankle) didn't exactly correlate to a much larger role for Bertans, but the loss of Thomas Bryant (foot) did, as Bertans was forced into the starting lineup and given 40 minutes of playing time. With Wagner on the verge of a return, keep an eye on the situation to see if Bertans maintains anything remotely close to this 40-minute starting role he saw in this one.