Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points in start
Bertans dropped 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five boards, two blocks and one steal in a loss to the Magic on Tuesday.
Bertans got his first start of the season in this one, and it went well as he managed to conjure up 21 points with four three-pointers and zero turnovers. Even as one of the more reliable players on this Wizards roster, Bertans is subject to ups and downs. Luckily, this outing was one of his "ups." Swishing 3.5 triples per game, Bertans' value is certainly bolstered by his deep-range stroke, but that's not to say he doesn't provide value in other areas as he contributes serviceable points and a solid free-throw percentage. The absence of Mortiz Wagner (ankle) didn't exactly correlate to a much larger role for Bertans, but the loss of Thomas Bryant (foot) did, as Bertans was forced into the starting lineup and given 40 minutes of playing time. With Wagner on the verge of a return, keep an eye on the situation to see if Bertans maintains anything remotely close to this 40-minute starting role he saw in this one.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up 20 points from the bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Knocks down three triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Impresses off bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 in Wednesday's victory•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Continues to impress•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...