Bertans went for nine points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal across 19 minutes during Thursday's 142-115 win over Indiana.

Bertans provided nearly zero supporting stats outside of the scoring numbers, but it didn't hurt the team at all as the Wizards dropped a beatdown on the Pacers. It was a decent bounce-back effort for the 28-year-old three-point specialist after he had gone 1-for-8 from the field in Tuesday's loss to Boston. Bertans may need to be a reliable scorer if the Wizards are going to stand a chance against Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.