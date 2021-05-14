Bertans is expected to make his sixth start of the season Friday against the Cavaliers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bertans will join the starting lineup Friday for the first time since early April. The 28-year-old has been playing well recently, averaging 13.3 points with over three three-pointers made over his last six games. Expect the Wizards to rely on Bertans to score more with Bradley Beal set to miss Friday's game.