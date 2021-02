Bertans had six points (2-10 3Pt) and one rebound in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 28-year-old was also exploited regularly on the defensive end by Portland, and he finished the contest with a team-worst negative-22 plus/minus. It's good news that Bertans is now playing 30 minutes and getting up threes at a good clip after missing some time, but his shooting stoke needs some work as he's 6-for-30 overall and 5-for-28 from deep over the past three games.