Bertans will start Saturday's Game 3 against the 76ers.
Bertans is making his first start of the series, as coach Scott Brooks will send Raul Neto to the bench. During Games 1 and 2, Bertans averaged 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 26.0 minutes.
