Bertans will start at small forward in Monday's matchup with the Bulls, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Bertans will replace Deni Avdija at small forward. After signing a big offseason contract, the big man has failed to live up to expectations so far this season. He has averaged just 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 triples across 24.2 minutes in 17 games off the bench. However, his inclusion in Monday's starting lineup could be a sign of better things to come.