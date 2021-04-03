Bertans will start Saturday against the Mavericks and be on a minutes limit.
Rui Hachimura (shoulder) was a late scratch for Saturday's game. Coach Scott Brooks will opt to give Bertans the nod in his first game since March 18, but he'll be on a minutes limit.
