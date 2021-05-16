Bertans will start in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bertans will make his second start in a row with Raul Neto (hamstring) absent. In Friday's start, he posted 17 points, one rebound and one steal.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Set to start Friday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Makes four triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Paying off as three-point streamer•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Virtually invisible Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 19 off bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Delivers 21 points in return•