Wizards' Davis Bertans: Starting Tuesday
Bertans is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.
The 27-year-old will enter the starting five for the first time this season after putting up 20 points and four rebounds Sunday against the Clippers. Bertans is averaging 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 27.6 minutes this season, but he figures to be more heavily relied up Wednesday with Moritz Wagner (ankle), Thomas Bryant (foot) and Ian Mahinmi (Achilles) unavailable.
More News
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Puts up 20 points from the bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Knocks down three triples in loss•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Impresses off bench•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 in Wednesday's victory•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Continues to impress•
-
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Scores 21 points against Houston•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...