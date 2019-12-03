Wizards' Davis Bertans: Starting Tuesday

Bertans is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.

The 27-year-old will enter the starting five for the first time this season after putting up 20 points and four rebounds Sunday against the Clippers. Bertans is averaging 13.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 27.6 minutes this season, but he figures to be more heavily relied up Wednesday with Moritz Wagner (ankle), Thomas Bryant (foot) and Ian Mahinmi (Achilles) unavailable.