Bertans scored three points (0-8 FG, 0-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Thursday's win over the Bulls.

One game after scoring a season-best 20 points, Bertans couldn't find his stroke from the field. He was particularly poor from deep, missing all six of his threes that came from straight away and the wings. Bertans has gotten off to an inconsistent start to the campaign, failing to reach double-digit points in three of five games. Rui Hachimura's return may only further dent Bertans' role.