Wizards' Davis Bertans: Ties season-high eight threes
Bertans posted 29 points (9-14 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 victory over the Warriors.
Bertans tied a season-high eight made threes Sunday, which followed an uncharacteristic 1-for-8 effort from distance two days prior. Bertans is one of just nine players this season to have multiple performances with eight made triples. Since Feb. 1, he's averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 threes and 1.8 assists in 30.0 minutes.
