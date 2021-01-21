Bertans is unavailable for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

The 28-year-old is currently dealing with the NBA's health and safety protocols pertaining to COVID-19. As a result of Bertans' absence, Isaac Bonga will presumably earn the start Friday with Rui Hachimura (COVID-19) out as well. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, coach Scott Brooks doesn't expect any of the players in the COVID-19 protocol to play on the upcoming four-game road trip, so Bertans may be unavailable until at least Jan. 29 against the Hawks. It's worth keeping a close eye on the Wizards' extensive injury reports for the near future.