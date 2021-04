Bertans was held scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-6 3Pt) in Wednesday's win over Los Angeles, contributing two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes.

The 28-year-old didn't score a single point for the first time through 47 games this season. Before Wednesday's game, Bertans was averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 three-pointers and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from behind the arc over his past five games. He'll look to bounce back Friday on the road against the Cavaliers.