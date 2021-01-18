Bertans and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against the Hornets after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Wizards are still dealing with COVID-19 issues, and Wednesday's game will mark the team's fifth straight postponement.
