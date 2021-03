Bertans (calf) will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup against Milwaukee.

A sore calf kept Bertans out of Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, but there's hope that the sharpshooter will be able to return for Monday night's rematch. He'll go through a pregame workout before an official decision is made. Over his last five healthy games, Bertans averaged 14.8 points and 3.4 made threes per game (45.9% 3Pt).