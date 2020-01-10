Wizards' Davis Bertans: Will have minutes limit
Bertans will make his return Friday against the Hawks, but he'll play under a minutes limit, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
This is still great news for the Wizards, who are banged up all over the roster, but Bertans is probably a stay-away for DFS purposes on Friday night. The sharpshooting forward will come off the bench and play "limited minutes," per coach Scott Brooks.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.