Wizards' Davis Bertans: Will have minutes limit

Bertans will make his return Friday against the Hawks, but he'll play under a minutes limit, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

This is still great news for the Wizards, who are banged up all over the roster, but Bertans is probably a stay-away for DFS purposes on Friday night. The sharpshooting forward will come off the bench and play "limited minutes," per coach Scott Brooks.

