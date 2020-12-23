Bertans will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the 76ers, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports. He will likely have his workload capped at 18 to 20 minutes, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Wizards will go with Isaac Bonga and rookie Deni Avdija at the forward spots, leaving Bertans as the odd man out. The sharpshooter should be comfortable in a bench role, however, as he started just four of his 54 appearances for the Wizards last season. Bertans is still working his way back up to speed after missing the start of the preseason, so coach Scott Brooks will ease him back into action over the first few meaningful games.