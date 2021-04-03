Bertans will be on a minutes restriction Saturday against the Mavericks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
After missing the last seven games with a right calf injury, it appears the Wizards will ease Bertans back into things by limiting his minutes Saturday. The 28-year-old is averaging 10.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game this season.
