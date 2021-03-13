Bertans will not return to Friday's game against the 76ers due to right calf tightness.
Bertans played just ten minutes before exiting Friday's game. He recorded three points and one rebound during that span. The severity of the issue is unknown, but his next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Bucks.
