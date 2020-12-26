Bertans (rest) will play and come off the bench Saturday against the Magic and is expected to play 18-20 minutes, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Bertans' cardio isn't great after missing a significant portion of training camp due to a visa issue, so his minutes are being limited. There's also a chance he'll be rested on Sunday on the second game of the back-to-back set.
