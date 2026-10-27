Ayton racked up zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Hornets.

Ayton struggled to make an impact offensively while playing a limited role behind Washington's starting frontcourt of Anthony Davis and Alexandre Sarr. The veteran center has seen inconsistent playing time to begin the season, significantly restricting his fantasy upside. Unless his role expands, Ayton will have difficulty providing reliable production even in deeper leagues.