Ayton accumulated 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 win over Milwaukee.

Ayton was solid in his debut for Washington as the backup center behind Alex Sarr, who finished with six points, nine rebounds and two assists in the season-opening victory. Ayton tied Bilal Coulibaly (11/2/1/2/4) for the team lead in blocks and did not commit any personal fouls or turnovers. He should typically see 15-18 minutes a night as the first big off the bench.