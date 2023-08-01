Vasiljevic signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards, Olgun Uluc of ESPN reports.

Vasiljevic will rejoin the Wizards for training camp after being part of the team's Summer League roster. If he impresses, he could potentially land the Wizards' third and final two-way slot for the 2023-24 campaign or even earn an outright roster spot. Vasiljevic has spent the last three seasons with the Sydney Kings of the NBL and averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 38.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 2022-23.