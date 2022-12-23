Wright (hamstring) will be available for Friday's game against the Kings.
Wright has been sidelined since late October with a right hamstring strain but is slated to return to the hardwood following the lengthy absence. Considering he hasn't seen game action in nearly two months, Wright will likely be under heavy restrictions Friday. Jordan Goodwin has impressed in Wright's absence and could retain a portion of the backup point guard minutes even when Wright is up to game speed.
