Wright (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Wright was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he was able to play in both games of Washington's most recent back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. His role has been limited to begin the new year, and he's averaging 3.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 17.0 minutes over the past three games.