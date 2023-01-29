Wright will come off the bench Saturday against the Pelicans.
With Monte Morris (hamstring) back and in the starting five, Wright will resume a reserve role. In his past six games off the pine, the point guard has averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 24.3 minutes.
