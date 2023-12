Wright (knee) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against Orlando.

Wright was entirely removed from the injury report Tuesday following a 20-game absence due to a right knee sprain. Prior to spraining his knee, Wright had averaged 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 16.8 minutes across his last five contests. He'll likely slot in as the Wizards' top guard off the bench behind starters Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole.