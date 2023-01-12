Wright finished with four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 100-97 win over the Bulls.

Wright hasn't exceeded nine points in any of his nine appearances since returning to action Dec. 23 after an extended absence due to a hamstring injury, but his scoring contributions aren't what fantasy managers in deeper leagues are rostering him for anyway. Instead, Wright's value is heavily concentrated in the steals category, an area where he once again shined Wednesday. He's now averaging 2.0 steals per game since returning to action, making him an excellent streaming option, particularly while plenty of minutes are up for grabs in the Washington backcourt in the absence of Bradley Beal (hamstring).