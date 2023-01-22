Wright finished Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic with 15 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three steals and three rebounds across 24 minutes.

After reaching double figures in scoring for the first time all season with an 11-point effort in Wednesday's win over the Knicks, Wright set a new personal benchmark for scoring Saturday. The flawless shooting from all three levels plus a season-high-tying assist total to go with his usual contributions in the steals category enabled Wright to deliver his best all-around fantasy line of the season. Given his low usage rate along with the fact that he remains in a 20-to-25-minute role, Wright shouldn't be counted on to be much of an asset in the scoring column, but his typically strong outputs in the steals and assists categories give him some appeal in 12-team leagues for teams looking for help in those particular areas.