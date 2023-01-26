Wright will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wright will draw a spot start with Monte Morris (hamstring) taking the second night of a back-to-back set off. It'll mark Wright's first start of the season, but when he plays over 20 minutes (nine games), he's averaged 8.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Kendrick Nunn should also see a sizable role during his Wizards debut.
