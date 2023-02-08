Wright will start Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Wright will receive a spot start at point guard with Monte Morris sidelined, likely enhancing his fantasy value slightly. Even if he sees a bit more run Wednesday, he's not a major offensive contributor, reaching double digits in the scoring column just three times all season and finishing with five points over 26 minutes in his only other start.
More News
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Draws start sans Morris•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Delivers fantasy-friendly line•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Well-rounded contributor in win•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Will remain on minutes restriction•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Contributes across the board in win•