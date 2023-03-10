Wright will not start Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Wright had started seven consecutive games for Washington while Monte Morris was sidelined by a back issue and then on a minutes restriction in his first game back. However, Morris seems slated for additional action Friday with his move into the starting five, suggesting that Wright's role could be slightly scaled back. Wright is averaging 6.7 points 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 22.0 minutes per game in 28 appearances off the bench this season.
