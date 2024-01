Wright racked up three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound and two assists over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Pacers.

Wright failed to have an impact in the loss, scoring just three points in 14 minutes. Typically viewed as a steals specialist, Wright has failed to accumulate a single steal in each of the three past games. He is averaging 1.1 steals over the past month, meaning managers can likely find a more reliable option on a lot of waiver wires.