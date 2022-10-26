Wright exited Tuesday's 120-98 victory over Detroit early due to a hamstring injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Wright posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, one block and added a game-high four steals before leaving the contest early with an apparent hamstring injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, and the guard should be considered day-to-day moving forward. Johnny Davis will likely see an increased role if Wright is ultimately ruled out for the team's next contest Friday against the Pacers.