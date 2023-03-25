Wright accumulated 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 136-124 victory over the Spurs.

That is one way to break out of a scoring slump. Wright failed to score in double digits in his previous six games, but he usually finds ways to keep his fantasy value afloat with his ability to rack up assists and steals. If Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) continue to miss time, guys like Wright, Corey Kispert and Jordan Goodwin showed on Friday night that they can pick up some of the slack.