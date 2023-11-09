Wright ended Wednesday's 132-116 victory over the Hornets with 18 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals over 26 minutes off the bench.

Three different members of Washington's second unit dropped 15 points or more on a night in which the Wizards' bench out-scored their Hornets counterparts 72-23. Wednesday's effort was the first time this season Wright had even scored in double digits, and despite his good shooting night he still carries a sluggish 37.0 percent field-goal percentage. The Wizards seem committed to Tyus Jones as their starting point guard, but Wright isn't putting much pressure on him for the job.