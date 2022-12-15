Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr said Wednesday that he's hopeful Wright (hamstring) will be able to play before the end of the team's six-game road trip, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Wright hasn't played since Oct. 25 due to a right hamstring strain. The Wizards start their road trip Wednesday against the Nuggets and finish it on Dec. 23 against the Kings. If Wright can return before then, it is unclear what his role will be.