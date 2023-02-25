Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Wright didn't play the final 5:26 of Friday's 115-109 loss to the Knicks due to some quadriceps discomfort, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Wright had been rolling prior to suffering the injury, as he produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench. Though Unseld didn't seem overly concerned about Wright's condition, the reserve guard could still be in danger of missing the Wizards' next game Sunday at Chicago.