Wright closed with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 win over the Bucks.

Wright continues to play as the primary backup behind Monte Morris, although his playing time remains frustratingly low. Since returning from injury, he has played fewer than 20 minutes in five straight games. During that time he is averaging 1.6 steals, making him a viable streaming option, even in standard formats.