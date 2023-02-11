Wright is not starting Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Wright moves back to the bench with the return to Monte Morris to the first unit. The veteran is averaging 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game since the start of January, and he has come off the bench in all but two of his 17 appearances during that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Draws start sans Morris•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Delivers fantasy-friendly line•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Well-rounded contributor in win•
-
Wizards' Delon Wright: Will remain on minutes restriction•