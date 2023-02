Wright (quad) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Bulls.

Wright totaled 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes during Friday's loss to the Knicks, but he was sidelined for the final five minutes due to discomfort in his quadriceps. However, as expected, the issue was minor and shouldn't impact Wright's availability.