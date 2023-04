Wright will not play in Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right knee soreness.

Wright joins a laundry list of Wizards players sidelined for game 82, missing the contest due to right knee soreness. The 30-year-old started in 14 of his 50 appearances this season, averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 24.4 minutes.