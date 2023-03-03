Wright closed with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 victory over the Raptors.

Wright's 11 assists were a season high, as the Wizards hot shooting helped the point guard post a great stat line. Wright couldn't snag a double-double, as he only had seven points. But he did pick up six rebounds and three steals. Wright has started the last three games with Monte Morris (back) out. Morris is considered week-to-week, so Wright should get plenty of minutes in the future.