Wright finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Wright's scoring comes and goes, but fantasy managers can usually count on him for his production in assists and steals when the minutes are there. Bradley Beal continues to miss time with left knee soreness, and Wright and Corey Kispert certainly look capable of holding down the fort for Washington as they combined for 48 points Friday night.