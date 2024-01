Wright is questionable for Monday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left quad contusion, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Wright logged his normal workload in both halves of Washington's back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, but he seemingly picked up a quad contusion along the way. Wright has settled into a 15-20 minute workload of late, which would be sprinkled between Bilal Coulibaly, Johnny Davis and Jared Butler if Wright is unable to suit up Monday.