Wright tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six assists, four steals and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 126-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Wright's playing time had generally been trending down for the past four games, but even with Washington returning to full strength Tuesday with Kyle Kuzma (ankle) back in the fold, the reserve guard saw his minutes tick upward. As usual, Wright made his biggest impact on the defensive end, with the four steals matching a season high. Wright's minutes could remain fairly volatile from game to game depending on how starting point guard Monte Morris and the Wizards' wings are performing, but even if Wright doesn't get enough playing time to keep himself on the radar as a roster-worthy player in 12-team category leagues, he'll at least remain a strong streaming option for steals.